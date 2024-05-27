Don’t abuse the environment

Editor,

Ours is an abundant ecosystem which needs to be nurtured. We must make proactive, sustainable and environmental-friendly choices. We cannot go on abusing the environment and expecting it to nurture us in return. How we treat the environment is how the environment will treat us. An onslaught on the health and life of the environment is also an onslaught on our health and life.

Only when we stop burning fossil fuels will the temperatures stop rising and we will be able to experience a stable climate again. It would be a new normal; we can’t go back to the old stable climate since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai