Renting houses comes with discrimination 

Editor,

The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is facing numerous challenges that require attention of the appropriate authorities, with renting a house being a particularly prevalent issue.

Despite the adoption of the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Act, 2022 two years ago, which is aligned with the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, it remains uncertain whether its implementation has shown any progress or if it is merely a futile idea.

The primary goal of the Act is to establish a dynamic, sustainable, and inclusive rental housing market in the state for individuals across all income brackets, ultimately transitioning rental housing into the formal market. The legislation covers various aspects related to the rights and grievances of both landlords and tenants, as well as the jurisdiction of the rent authority and the rent court.

Personally, I find points 11 and 17 particularly noteworthy, as they address the various challenges commonly encountered when renting a room in the ICR. Point 11 outlines the security deposits required for both residential and non-residential premises, while point 17 recognises the tenant’s right to privacy and specifies the notice period for the landlord to enter the rented premises for repair, replacement, or inspection purposes.

However, as an ordinary individual, I have observed that the bill overlooks the issue of discrimination and does not explicitly address it. There are instances of racial discrimination in the ICR, where some landlords refuse to rent their properties to specific ethnic groups, leading to racial trauma among the youths and the unemployed. It is crucial for people to understand that not everyone poses a threat. For example, if I caused damage to your property and another person of the same ethnicity as me visits you, it does not imply that they will engage in similar behaviour. If a person enquires about renting your property and you outright refuse them, based on their ethnicity, it constitutes racism and disrupts the harmony of the community.

It is my sincere hope that the authority will look into this growing bad trend. I hope also that our fellow community members will strive to change their mindset, as this change can only occur when we take responsibility for our actions and conduct.

Kampik Tamin