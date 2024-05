DAPORIJO, 26 May: The Abu Tamin Welfare Society (interim) has mourned the demise of Tode Nidak, wife of former home minister Daklo Nidak.

In a condolence message, the society said that Nidak was a generous and kindhearted woman and helped every individual in times of need, because of which she was loved by all.

It conveyed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.