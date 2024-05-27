AALO, 26 May: The indigenous affairs department,in collaboration with the West Siang district administration, organised a workshop on ‘Preservation of priesthood culture-cum-conference of priests’ at Gumin Kiin here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, who attended the workshop along with former minister Doi Ado, urged

the priests of West Siang to pass on their knowledge to the younger generations of the society, and appealed to them to “impart your knowledge even in schools and colleges.”

The DC commended the indigenous affairs department for conducting the workshop, and urged the department to “organise the same workshop in the year to come.”

She also appealed to the priests to maintainneutrality. “Priests are taking the major role in our society. You are holding the highest position in the society,” she said.

Ado in his address urged the old and experienced priests to “train people with knowledge to become priests,” and added that “preservation and documentation of priesthood is important.”

IFCSAP district president Mogi Ori, IFCSAP district general secretary Doi Kamduk, and Kirken Doji were the resource persons of the workshop.

All the priests, including Kargu Gamgi priests, from every circle of the district shared their opinions and experiences during workshop. (DIPRO)