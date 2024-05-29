ITANAGAR, 28 May: The first day of the two-day 14th SAPE Education Fair-2024, being organised by the SAPE Events & Media Pvt Ltd at Hotel Arun Subansiri here, drew a large number of students of the state who learnt about a host of educational and career opportunities.

The fair offers an opportunity to explore and evaluate courses ranging from academics to professional and vocational.

“The fair offers a wide selection of graduation, postgraduation, vocational and part-time courses. Students can also avail themselves

of scholarships and spot admissions, and can gather information about the money required for desired courses,” the organisers said.

There would be a lucky draw for visitors, where one can win tabs, Ipods and other prizes, the organisersadded.

“Students and parents can visit the fair at Hotel Arun Subansiri on Wednesday between 10 am to 5 pm,”said SAPE managing director Sanjay Thapa.