Health officers should remain at station: DMO

RAGA, 28 May: Kamle District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Tage Kanno said that “it is mandatory for the health officers to be stationed at their places of posting.”

He said this during a meeting with all the community health officers of the AYUSH health & wellness centres (AHWC) and the officers of the health & wellness centres (HWC) of the district in his office chamber here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the performance of the centres and chalk out a way forward to further improve the overall healthcare delivery at the grassroots-level.

The DMO also exhorted the officers to be “more responsible and innovative.”

The officers in charge of the HWCs delivered presentations on their achievements, and highlighted various bottlenecks in their daily work – the major bottlenecks being poor infrastructure and inadequate human resource.

Dr Kanno asked the officers to “maintain records of all your activities and submit all reports timely.”

“All the 12 packages of comprehensive primary health services mandated under the HWCs should be delivered for the benefit of the communities,” he added.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin and Dr Tage Yamung from the WHO also spoke.