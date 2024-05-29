2nd round of trg for counting officials in Siang

BOLENG, 28 May: The second round of training for the counting supervisors, counting assistants, and micro-observers was conducted at the Unying Hall here in Siang district on Tuesday.

ADC-cum-RO Tamo Riba, CO-cum-ARO Niyang Pertin, state-level master trainer Obang Mibang, and district-level master trainer Yomge Ete conducted the training, along with officials from the election department.

The resource persons delivered a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the counting officials at the counting table. The presentation covered various aspects, such as handling VVPAT slips, the documentation process, the scrutiny process of postal ballots (including the criteria for rejection), preparation of Form 17C Part-II, recording accepted and rejected ETPBs, and completing the tabulation sheet.

A detailed insight into the specific roles and duties of the micro-observers during the counting process was also presented during the training.

The session also included live demonstrations and hands-on training on counting of postal ballots, electronic voting machines, and VVPAT slips to equip the officials with the skills necessary for the counting process.

The training concluded with an interactive session between the trainers and the counting officials. A total of 115 participants attended the training. (DIPRO)