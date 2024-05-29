SDE dept mourns AD Bullo Apa

ITANAGAR, 28 May: The skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE) department mourned the demise of its assistant director (AD) Bullo Apa, who passed away after a prolonged illness in a city hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on Tuesday morning.

Hailing from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Apa had joined the industries department as an extension officer (EO) in 2005. He had served as EO at Gensi, Ziro, and Daporijo, prior to his promotion as

assistant director of industries (ADI) in 2007.

Apa had then served as the Koloriang ADI with the camp office in Ziro from 2007 till his transfer to Daporijo in 2015. In 2021, Apa was promoted to the post of DDI.

In 2022, Apa had joined the SDE department as an assistant director (AD), availing the option to join the SDE department which had been bifurcated from the industries department in 2014. He was posted as the SDE AD in Itanagar at the time of his demise.

During a condolence meeting held at the directorate office, SDE Director Tom Ratan, Joint Director Nenker Lailyang, and other officers and officials mourned Apa’s demise, and described him as “a sincere and dedicated officer who rendered yeomen service to the department.”

The officials offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Apa’s mortal remains will be brought back from Guwahati and laid to rest in his native village Hong.