Football competition among adolescent girls held

PASIGHAT, 30 May: A ‘constituency-wise football competition’ among adolescent girls of 38-Pasighat East constituency was jointly organised by the women & child development department, in collaboration with the District Sports Authority,under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, at the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district on 27 May.

Two matches were played between the girls of Boggong-I and Boggong-II and Bosing-I and Bosing-II. Boggong-II and Bosing-I emerged winners.

In her inaugural address, ICDS Deputy DirectorMachi Gao highlighted the importance of the sports meet among the adolescent girls, and asserted that “such effort would end the social stigma among girls, making compulsory girls team for all sports in schools, colleges and at NGOs level.”

“Emphasis has been given to conduct more awareness and community mobilisation programmes regarding the importance of sports among girls through NSS and NYKS volunteers,” Gao said.

District Sports Officer Ajong Sitek administered the BBBP slogan and distributed IEC materials,including T-shirt, caps and badges, to the participants and mentors. (DIPRO)