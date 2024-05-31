APEDA organises awareness prog

SILLE, 30 May: An awareness programme themed ‘Save energy by efficient use’ was organised by the East Siang APEDA, under the Swachhta Pakhwada-2024, at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

During the programme, GHSS Principal Tagon Sitang appealed to the participants to “gain knowledge on Swachhta Pakhwada and spread awareness in the society about using energy-efficient electric appliances and maintaining cleanliness.”

APEDA Project Officer Kape Badak in his address highlighted the aims and objectives of the Swachhta Pakhwada with regard to energy conservation and energy efficiency.

Among others, NCC cadets and the school’s staffers attended the programme. (DIPRO)