No Tobacco Day observed

ROING, 31 May: The World No Tobacco Day, themed ‘Protecting children from tobacco industry interference’, was observed in Lower Dibang Valley on Friday with awareness meetings and essay writing competitions at all health and educational institutions in the district.

District Programme Officer Dr Nangkong Yirangapprised students of the harmful effects of tobacco use, and about the COTPA Act.

VKV Roing became the first school in the district to be awarded a certificate for being a ‘tobacco-free educational institution’.

In West Siang, the District Tobacco Control Cell(DTCC) observed the day with an awareness programme at the ANM School’s conference hall in headquarters Aalo.

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra, MS Dr K Rina, Mother’s Vision chairperson Jumde Gamlin, general hospital staffers, and the school’s principal, faculty members and students participated in the programme, during which DTCC nodal officer Dr T Wangmu elaborated the ill-effects of tobacco. (With DIPRO input)