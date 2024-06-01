Dist-level HDMT tournaments end

POBDI, 31 May: 30-Aalo West defeated 27-Liromoba by 1-0 goal in the final football match in the U-16 boys’ category of the district-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy football tournament played here in West Siang district on Thursday.

31-Aalo emerged the winner in the final of the U-16 girls’ football tournament.

31-Aalo East won the volleyball match in the girls’ category, and 30-Aalo West emerged the winner in the boys’ category.

Damini Jini (football) and Jyoti Yorpen (volleyball) were adjudged the best players in the girls’ category. In the boys’ category, Nyato Ngomdir (football) and Pemar Angu (volleyball) were adjudged the best players.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, Additional Commissioner Prince Kumar, and DSO T Loyi attended the concluding programme.

More than 150 teams from three assembly constituencies participated in the tournaments. (DIPRO)