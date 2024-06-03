APJEE diploma results out

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: Tadu Ziming has topped the list of Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) diploma- 2024 in APST category, while Nishant Phukan became the topper in non-APST category.

Out of 469 registered applicants, only 247 candidates appeared the examination.

The result is available in the departmental website – www.apdhte.nic.in

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education, a statutory body under the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE) conducted the APJEE (Diploma) 2024 on 2 June for selection of candidates for admission in various diploma courses in the polytechnic colleges within and outside the state.

Maintaining the tradition of declaring the JEE results within the shortest possible time, the DHTE, this year too, declared the results on the same day of the examination.

The eligible candidates are advised to attend the open counseling, scheduled to be held from 10 am onwards on 19 June at the auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic in Itanagar, near Dera Natung Govt College, said a release issued by the DHTE.