Arunachal edu minister’s defeat to NCP greenhorn surprises BJP

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun:  The defeat of Arunachal Pradesh education minister and Yachuli MLA Taba Tedir came as a shock to the BJP which returned to power in the state for the third time in a row on Sunday, bagging 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

He lost to a greenhorn and NCP nominee Toko Tatung by a slender margin of 228 votes.

Tedir, a retired technocrat, made his foray into politics in the 2019 assembly polls when he was elected uncontested from the constituency.

¬†Rajiv Gandhi University’s associate professor of political science Dr. Nani Bath said the reason for Tedir’s defeat was because Christians voted against him.

“Tatung, the entrepreneur-turned-politician, won the seat on the back of youth power and with a promise for a change,” an NCP supporter said. (PTI)