BJP returns to power in Arunachal, wins 46 out of 60 seats

CM to be decided by June 4, four women in LA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its government in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row by registering victory in 46 out of the 60 assembly seats.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said that the chief ministerial candidate would be decided in a meeting to be held after the Lok Sabha polls counting on 4 June.

“BJP is a disciplined party. The party will select the leader with consensus from all elected candidates,” Khandu said, responding to a question regarding the formation of the new ministry.

Votes were counted for 50 assembly segments for which elections were held along with Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The remaining 10 seats were won by the saffron party uncontested.

Of the 50 seats, the BJP secured 36 seats, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu is one of the 10 candidates, who won unopposed.

The National People’s Party (NPP) bagged five seats with Thangwang Wangham winning from Longding, Namge Tsering from Tawang, Pesi Jilen from Liromoba, Tapi Darang from Pasighat East and Oni Panyang from Mariyang Geku.

People’s Party of Arunachal won two seats with Oken Tayeng winning from Mebo seat and Nabam Vivek from Doimukh constituency. They won against BJP’s Lombo Tayeng and Tana Hali respectively.

NCP secured three seats with Nikh Kamin wining in Bordumsa, Likha Soni in Lekang, and Toko Tatung in Yachuli.

Laisam Simai won from Nampong as independent candidate so did Wanglam Sawin from Khonsa East. Both of them were denied BJP ticket. Independent candidate Tenzin Nyima Glow won from Thrizino defeating three-time BJP MLA Kumsi Sidisow.

Kumar Waii was the lone Congress candidate to win saving the Congress from complete rout.

Four women make it to Arunachal legislative assembly

The state legislative assembly will have four women legislators-Dasanglu Pul from Hayuliang, Chakat Aboh from Khonsa West, Tsering Lhamu from Lumla and

Nyabi Jini Dirchi from Basar.

All these MLAs are from the BJP.

Dasanglu Pul has already been declared elected uncontested from the Hayuliang constituency. The 46-year-old Pul will be a third-term MLA, a rarity in state politics for women politicians. She joined politics after the demise of her husband, former chief minister Kalikho Pul and has gone to establish herself a strong politician on her own rights.

Chakat Aboh too, joined politics after her husband Tirong Aboh was murdered in 2019. She has been re-elected from 56-Khonsa defeating her nearest rival Yang Sen Matey of NCP by 804 votes.

Tsering Lhamu won the 1-Lumla assembly constituency seat with over 1500 votes against her nearest rival INC’s Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap.

A former panchayat leader, with a postgraduate degree in history, the 48-year-old too, became an MLA after the demise of her husband Jambey Tashi.

Nyabi Jini Dirchi won resoundingly against Gokar Basar by a 1791 votes. Dirchi is credited with reviving the BJP in her district as the zilla parishad chairperson.

The BJP had given tickets to four women candidates while Congress gave to three. National People’s Party (NPP) and People Party of Arunachal (PPA) and Arunachal Democratic Party, and the Lok Janashakti Party did not field any women candidate.

The results

Legislative Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona won from Mechuka, defeating NCP’s Aju Chije by a margin of 2558 votes.

RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam won from Pongchou-Wakka seat, defeating independent candidate Holai Wangsa by a margin of 4,662 votes, while Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo won from Nacho constituency, defeating his opponent Tanga Byaling of Congress by a margin of 1,373 votes.

Health Minister Alo Libang won from Tuting-Yingkiong constituency, defeating PPA’s Nobeng Burang by a margin of 915 votes.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung won from Seppa (West) constituency, defeating NPP’s Tani Loffa by a margin of 1249 votes.

Indian National Congress’ Kumar Waii won the Bameng seat. The former minister defeated BJP’s Doba Lamnio by 635 votes.

Newcomer Topin Ete won Aalo West seat on a BJP ticket, defeating his rival Nyamo Ete of NPP by a margin of 1951 votes.

BJP nominee Taniya Soki won the Daporijo seat, defeating his nearest rival Dikto Yekar of NPP by 228 votes. Soki retained the seat.

Pani Taram of BJP won from Koloriang seat, defeating his lone rival Kahfa Bengia of PPA by a margin of 10,550 votes.

Phurpa Tsering of BJP won from Dirang constituency, defeating his lone rival Yeshi Tsewang of NPP by 1202 votes.

Tai Nikio of BJP won from Nyapin seat, defeating his only opponent Tadar Mangku of PPA by 1182 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA Ojing Tasing retained the Pangin seat, defeating his nearest rival Tapang Taloh of NCP by 2594 votes.

PPA candidate Nabam Vivek won the Doimukh constituency, defeating his nearest rival sitting BJP MLA Tana Hali Tara by a margin of 2530 votes.

Namgey Tsering of NPP won the strategic Tawang seat, defeating his lone rival Tsering Dorjee of BJP by a margin of 996 votes.

Sitting MLA Ninong Ering retained Pasighat-West seat on a BJP ticket, defeating NCP’s Tapyam Pada by a margin of 2,871 votes.

NPP’s Tapi Darang won the Pasighat-East seat, defeating sitting BJP MLA Kaling Moyong by a margin of 321 votes.

Newcomer Oken Tayeng won from Mebo on a PPA ticket, defeating sitting MLA Lombo Tayeng by a margin of 1017 votes.

Tesam Pongte of BJP won from Changlang North, defeating his nearest rival Dihom Kitnya of NPP by a margin of 2,002 votes, while the party’s candidate Wangki Lowang won from Namsang seat, defeating his nearest rival Ngonglin Boi of NCP by 56 votes.

Balo Raja of BJP won from Palin constituency, defeating his nearest rival Mayu Taring of NPP by 5,040 votes.

Hayeng Mangfi of BJP won from Chayang-Tajo seat, defeating his nearest rival Kompu Dolo of Congress by a margin of 6,685 votes. Mangfi retained the seat.

Puinnyo Apum of BJP won from Dambuk constituency, defeating his nearest rival Raju Tayeng of PPA by a margin of 222 votes.

BJP candidate Rode Bui won Dumporijo seat, defeating his opponent Tabe Doni of NPP by 1,591 votes. Bui retained the seat.

Ealing Tallang of BJP won from Seppa East, defeating Tame Gyadi of Congress by 5,600 votes.

BJP’s Mahesh Chai won the Tezu seat, defeating NPP candidate Karikho Kri by a margin of 2,805 votes.

Rotom Tebin of BJP won from Raga constituency, defeating Ajay Murtem of NPP by 2,934 votes.

NPP candidate Pesi Jilen won from Liromoba, defeating his opponent Nyamar Karbak of BJP by a margin of 1,698 votes.

BJP’s Tseten Chombay Kee won from Kalaktang, defeating Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey of NCP by a margin of 2869 votes.

Tenzin Nyima Glow (Ind) won from Thrizino-Buragaon, defeating BJP’s Kumsi Sidisow by 400 votes.

BJP president Biyuram Wahge won from Pakke-Kessang, defeating NCP’s Techi Hemu by 813 votes.

NCP’s Toko Tatung won from Yachuli, defeating education minister Taba Tedir by 228 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA Taniya Soki won from Daporijo, defeating NPP’s Dikto Yekar by 228 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA Kardo Nyigyor retained the Likabali seat, defeating Moli Riba (Ind) by a margin of 2605 votes.

BJP’s Kento Jini won from Aalo (East), defeating PPA’s Jarkar Gamlin by a margin of 3158 votes.

BJP’s Talem Taboh won from Rumgong, defeating NPP’s Taja Bonung by 1182 votes.

BJP’s Tojir Kadu won from Nari-Koyu, defeating former chief minister Gegong Apang of ADP by 1649 votes.

NPP’s Oni Panyang won from Mariyang, defeating BJP’s Olom Panyang by 673 votes.

BJP’s Mopi Mihu won from Anini, defeating Eri Tayu (Ind) by 1173 votes.

BJP’s Chou Zingnu Namchoom won from Namsai, defeating NCP’s Likha Saaya by a huge margin of 8556 votes.

NCP’s Likha Soni won from Lekang, defeating BJP’s Chow Sujana Namchoom by 654 votes.

NCP’s Nikh Kamin won from Bordumsa-Diyun, defeating BJP’s Somlung Mossang by 1352 votes.

BJP’s Kamlung Mosang won from Miao, defeating INC’s Chatu Longri by 3127 votes.

Laisam Simai (Ind) won from Nampong, defeating BJP’s Izmir Tikhak by 68 votes.

BJP’s Hamjong Tangha won from Changlang (South), defeating NPP’s Timpu Ngemu by 1482 votes.

Wanglam Sawin (Ind) won from Khonsa East, defeating BJP’s Kamrang Tesia by a margin of 2216 votes.

BJP’s Wangling Lowangdong won from Borduria-Bogapani, defeating NCP’s Jowang Hosai by 1452 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu won from Kanubari, defeating NPP’s Panjam Wangsa by a margin of 2059 votes. He retained the Kanubari seat.

NPP’s Thangwang Wangham won from Longding-Pumao, defeating BJP’s Tanpho Wangnaw by 169 votes.

Other than Khandu and Pul, those elected uncontested were Ratu Techi (Sagalee), Jikke Tako (Tali), Nyato Dukam (Taliha), Mutchu Mithi (Roing), Hage Appa (Ziro-Hapoli), Techi Kaso (Itanagar), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila). (With input from PTI)