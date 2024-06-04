Alleged child assaulter gets bail

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Barely a week after the arrest of agriculture development officer of East Siang Nanung Sitang for mercilessly beating up a minor girl of about 10 years of age, the Pasighat Sessions Court granted her bail on medical ground.

The minor girl was severely assaulted with injuries all over her body and head.

Earlier, the member secretary APSCPCR Khoda Rakhi has written a letter to the commissioner agriculture department for the suspension of Sitang.

The two members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) will be on a two day official visit to Pasighat in order to conduct the preliminary inquiry of the case. The members will interact with the victim and will also hold meetings with all the stakeholders on 5th and 6th June respectively.

A criminal case (u/s 307 of the IPA, r/w Section 14 of the Child Labour Act, 1986, r/w Sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015) had been registered against Sitang at the Pasighat women police station.