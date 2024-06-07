Naharlagun police arrest four interstate peddlers; contraband seized

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Jun: The Naharlagun police, under Operation Dawn, have arrested five interstate drug peddlers and registered three cases over the last three days.

In Banderdewa PS Case No 39/24 u/s 21(a) NDPS Act, on 5 June, a police team led by Inspector K Hamak apprehended a drug peddler, identified as Nabam Tagio (46), a resident of Kangra Puttu, Naharlagun. The police seized two vials containing approximately 2.4 grams of suspected heroin and four empty plastic vials from his possession.

In Papu Hills PS Case No 26/24 u/s 22(b) NDPS Act, on the same day, another arrest was made by the Papu Hills police team, led by Inspector Torun Mai. The individual, identified as Om Bahadur Pradhan (25), hails from Gohpur village in Sonitpur district of Assam. The police recovered approximately 1.94 grams of suspected heroin and seven empty vials from his possession.

In Naharlagun PS Case No 59/24 u/s 21(b)/27/29 NDPS Act, on 6 June, two drug peddlers were arrested at Lagun bridge here by a Naharlagun police team led by Inspector K Dev.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Techi Haniya (27) from Sagalee, and Wapang Chingmak(27) from Dimapur, Nagaland. The police team recovered approximately 26.3 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

“Further, one Emmanuel Khujur (27), a resident of Parbatipur village in Lakhimpur district of Assam, who is the main drug supplier to the Itanagar Capital Region and Ziro (L/Subansiri) was arrested on 3 June from Banderdewa in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No 55/24 u/s 21(b)/25/27/29 NDPS Act,” the police informed.

“The apprehended individuals and the seized contraband have been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway,” the police said.