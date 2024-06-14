Pema Khandu takes oath for third time, ministry sworn in

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday, and became the second longest-serving CM of the state, after Gegong Apang.

Khandu, along with an 11-member council of ministers, including DCM Chowna Mein, Forest Minister Mama Natung, and PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, was administered oath by Governor KT Parnaik in a glittering ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by union Home Minister Amit Shah, union Health Minister and party president JP Nadda, union Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and a host of other dignitaries at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here.

Khandu first took charge as chief minister amid political instability after the then (late) Kalikho Pul’s PPA government was overturned by a Supreme Court ruling, which reinstated the then chief minister Nabam Tuki on 13 July, 2016.

“I am grateful to my fellow BJP MLAs for placing their faith in me. I also put on record my sincere thanks to our MPs, party leaders, and workers for working day in and day out in ensuring a resounding win in the polls. Now let’s work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realise the goal of an inclusive and developed India by 2047,” Khandu said on his X handle.

Khandu, a graduate from Hindu College in Delhi University, is the eldest son of former chief minister late Dorjee Khandu, who died in a helicopter accident on 30 April, 2011 while on a constituency visit to Tawang.

The BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the assembly election, which had been held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election.

Though there are 60 members in the state Assembly, polling took place only in 50 constituencies as 10 ruling BJP candidates, including Khandu, won their seats unopposed.

Meanwhile, eight new faces have been inducted into the council of ministers: state BJP president Biyuram Waghe; former legislative assembly speaker and Mechukha MLA Pasang Dorjee Sona; Palin MLA Balo Raja; Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam; Aalo East MLA Kento Jini; Panging MLA Ojing Tasing; Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul; and Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu.

Former civil aviation minister Nakap Nalo, food & civil supplies minister Kamlung Mossang, and RWD minister Honchun Nangdam could not make the list this time.