A moving journey: From a meter reader to a minister

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul has become the lone female Cabinet minister in Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s third-term government.

Widow of late chief minister Kalikho Pul, the journey of her personal and political careers is moving and inspirational.

Dasanglu was born to late Tanglaiso Tulang (father)and Pikhansi Pul Tulang (mother) on 1 November,1977, in remote Sarti village in Walong circle of Anjaw district. Her father, who was a renowned priest (kambrin in Mishmi), passed away when she was of a tender age.

She did her schooling from the government middle school in Walong in 1992-93, and completed matriculation from the government higher secondary school in Hayuliang in 1994.

Her family’s financial situation forced her to join one Gogoi Typing Institute in Tezu in 1995, in order to prepare herself to become a typist.

To support her family, she joined the power department in the then Lohit district as a casual labourer. Later, she was employed as a meter reader in the department.

She tied the knot with (late) CM Pul in November 2015, but Pul died by suicide only a year after their marriage, on 9 August, 2016.

Her political journey began after her husband’s tragic death. Having won the hearts of the people of Anjaw district, she decided to contest the by-poll from her late husband’s constituency Hayuliang.

She has been representing Hayuliang and Anjaw in the legislative Assembly since 2017.

“After many years, a female MLA has been inducted into the Cabinet. This could be possible only under Pema Khandu’s government. I am thankful to the chief minister, and to the women’s organisations that supported me,” said Pul.

“The BJP is a party that is always committed to women’s empowerment. You all have seen that the reservation bill was passed in the previous term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Having been inducted as a Cabinet minister, I would like to send a message to the women that my government is committed to women’s reservation,”she said.