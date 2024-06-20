Alumni group conducts cleanliness drive

PASIGHAT, 19 Jun: A cleanliness drive was organized at the outdoor stadium here on Wednesday by the United Friends of 80s (UFO-80s), a group of 50 alumni of 1980 batch of Government Secondary School, Balek.

The drive was led by UFO-80’s chief coordinator Mongol Apum and chief adviser Samak Ering, who said, “In recent times we had visited and played in this stadium, but seeing the condition of the ground as grasses were growing tall, we decided to extend our own hand to do our part in cleaning the stadium.”