Plus 9-seater launched at Iconic Automobiles

NAHARLAGUN, 19 Jun: Mahindra has launched the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus at a starting price of Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom) at Iconic Automobiles, Lekhi village near here.

While this 9-seater Indian SUV was first made available in mid-2023 as an ambulance, it has now been launched as a mainstream 9-seater SUV with the same seating layout as that of the 9-seater Mahindra Scorpio Classic, stated a press release.

The vehicle was unveiled by State Mission Manager, FI (ArSRLM) Hillang Tasap.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus: Interior & Features

On the inside, there are distinctions from the Bolero Neo’s interior.

The Bolero Neo Plus features the Mahindra Thar’s steering wheel and a new instrument cluster with twin-pod displays.

Moreover, with an updated infotainment system and climate controls, Bolero Neo Plus comes with fresh fabric upholstery. The seating layout of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is the same as that of the 9-seater Mahindra Scorpio. This 2-3-4 layout consists of two front seats, one three-seater bench seat in the middle, and jump seats for four passengers at the back.

In terms of features, the Bolero Neo Plus sports a 9-inch touch screen unit with Bluetooth, Aux, and USB connectivity, a 6-speaker music system, all four power windows, follow-me headlamps, manual AC, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus: Engine & Transmission

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is equipped with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine which produces 120 PS power and 280 Nm torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and powers the rear wheels.

Booking for the Bolero Neo Plus opened online simultaneously at Mahindra dealership.