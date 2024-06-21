Increase intake capacity of MBBS seats in THRIMS Medical College

Editor,

I am writing to request the honourable chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh to consider increasing the intake capacity of MBBS seats in Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Medical College.

Arunachal faces a significant shortage of medical professionals, and increasing the MBBS seats in THRIMS Medical College would help address this issue. The current intake capacity is insufficient to meet the healthcare needs of the state.

Increasing the MBBS seats would not only benefit the students but also improve the healthcare infrastructure in the state. It would also reduce the burden on other states for medical education and employment.

I request the chief minister to consider this request and take necessary steps to increase the intake capacity of MBBS seats in THRIMS Medical College.

MBBS aspirant