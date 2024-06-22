Bird population on the decline

Editor,

Birds today are steadily facing a decline in their population due to various factors, such as exposed electrical wires, mobile towers, and poor management by the authorities concerned, in several parts of the world.

In India, one of the primary reasons for bird fatalities is exposed electrical wires that can cause fatal injuries to birds due to high voltage and lack of protective measures. Additionally, mobile towers pose a significant threat to birds flying at high altitudes, as they can collide with the high-voltage machinery near these towers.

Developed countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have implemented underground electrical systems, significantly reducing the risk of harm to any living creature. India must also take strict action against exposed wires, internet towers, and poor management by authorities.

We must collectively work towards safeguarding nature’s beauty and preserving the existence of these magnificent creatures. We can also help by keeping small pots filled with water outside our homes and leaving out some grains daily on our terraces for birds flying long distances, especially during summer when the heat is unbearable.

We can also keep pots for them to build small nests which will help in increasing the bird population.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai