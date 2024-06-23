Refrain from interfering in Arunachal’s internal issues, AAPSU tells NSCN/GPRN

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has asked the NSCN/Government of People’s Republic of Nagaland (GPRN) to stop dictating terms and refrain from interfering in internal issues of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

The statement followed the issuance of an order by the GPRN, banning illegal fishing and deforestation activities in the Wancho region of the state.

“Interfering in the affairs of other state is something we do not expect from the GPRN. We will not tolerate such directives/orders from Nagaland in the days to come,” the AAPSU said in a release.

The union said that issuing such orders/circulars is “a big slap on the face of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“We strongly oppose the order passed by the GPRN,” it said.

The AAPSU said that the indigenous people of Arunachal are much aware and

concerned about the importance of preserving the state’s ecosystem, flora, fauna, and trawling ban.

“There are various CBOs, organisations, and local and district administrations to look into this matter. We are capable enough to address our own issues,” the union said, and asked the GPRN to refrain from issuing such orders in the future.

The order issued by the GPRN, a copy of which was provided to this daily by the AAPSU, stated that the directive has been given in order to preserve the ecosystem, natural habitats, flora and fauna, and to prevent the occurrence of natural disasters in the region.

It directed the village authorities, including all the village chiefs, head GBs, ZPMs and GPCs of Longding district to ensure adherence to the directive “for the welfare of the future generation.”

“Non-compliance of the directive shall compel the office of the Wancho region to levy fine and initiate stern action as deemed fit,” the directive read.

The AAPSU stated that the directive issued by the GPRN went viral on social media on 20 June.