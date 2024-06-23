5 arrested in connection with robbery plot

PASIGHAT, 22 Jun: The East Siang district police arrested three surrendered operatives of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), thereby foiling their plot to rob a shop in the market area here.

William Basumatary, Basant Basumatary alias Ladum, and Rashmi Basumatary were arrested on 1 June, East Siang SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal informed on Saturday.

“Further interrogation and disclosure statements revealed involvement of other individuals who escaped from the town in view of heavy police checking,” he said.

The SP informed that the police had received input that an Assam-based group, including surrendered NDFB operatives, was “hatching a conspiracy to execute dacoity at one of the shops in the Pasighat market area indulging in huge cash transaction.”

The arrests were made by a police team comprising ASP Pankaj Lamba, Pasighat Police Station OC Ige Lollen, SI Kuncha Tangha and others, under the SP’s direct supervision.

Singhal further informed that a team comprising SI Kuncha Tangha, Head Constable C Kumar, Constable T Deka and others “proceeded to chase and subsequently, in coordination with the Assam Police,arrested two more persons, namely, Paresh Deka alias Haathi, and Mrigen Rabha from Hatigaon area in Guwahati.

“Six mobile phones, and one car (AS25-BC-5130),which was allegedly planned to be used in executing the dacoity, have been seized. A case under Section 399/120B has been registered at the Pasighat police station,” the SP informed, adding that further investigation is underway to arrest the remaining alleged accused. (DIPRO)