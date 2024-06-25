Judokas from Arunachal win 3 gold at All India Inter-SAI Championship

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: Judokas from Arunachal Pradesh won four medals, including three gold and one bronze, in the ongoing All India Inter-SAI Judo Tournament in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Gegul Goi (57 kg), Kabi Doyom (48 kg) and Kishan Ngadong (60 kg) won one gold medal each in their respective weight categories, while Tersu Tali won a bronze medal in 66 kg category, Arunachal Judo Association general secretary Rahul Mipi informed.

All of them are currently undergoing training at SAI Training Centre, Shillong, Meghalaya.