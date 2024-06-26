Late-night construction, noisy workers shattering peace

Editor,

This letter pertains to the ongoing construction work near Hotel Infinity in E Sector. The late-night construction activities, often extending past 10 pm, have become a significant source of noise pollution, severely disrupting the peace and quiet of our neighborhood.

The labourers employed on this project frequently shout loudly and engage in noisy behaviour with their filthy voices, creating an environment that is detrimental to both restful sleep and the concentration required for studying. Even during daytime they engage in this discourteous behaviour of constant shouting rather than working.

I have lived outside the state in cities like Kohima, Aizawl and Shillong, but labourers do not shout there like brainless brutes. This is particularly troubling for families with children and students who need a quiet environment to focus on their studies. The constant disturbance has led to increased stress and discomfort among the residents, and it is unacceptable that we are forced to endure such a cacophony in what should be a peaceful residential area.

The contractor responsible for this building project must take immediate action to address this issue. It is imperative that the labourers be instructed to do their work quietly and refrain from shouting like wild dogs. They should focus on their tasks without causing undue disturbance to the surrounding community.

Furthermore, the local administration appears to be neglecting its responsibility to address issues related to noise pollution. There needs to be stricter enforcement of noise control regulations to ensure that construction work does not extend beyond acceptable hours, and that the behaviour of the workers does not contribute to the already significant noise problem.

A citizen