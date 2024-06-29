Eye screening camp organised

LAZU, 28 Jun: A total of 226 patients benefitted from a free ‘eye screening-cum-general health camp’, organised by the Tirap unit of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad, in collaboration with the Tirap district administration, at the EAC headquarters here on Friday.

A team of doctors, including eye specialist Dr Vivek Vinaykumar Khapli and Dr Priyanka Vivek Khapli (homoeopathy) from Akola, Maharashtra, along with medicine specialist Dr RB Mishra offered treatment to the villagers during the camp.

Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal visited the camp, and urged the villagers to “maintain a hygienic lifestyle to promote good health.” She also urged the health staff and anganwadi workers to raise awareness at the grassroots level about the importance of hand-washing before and after meals, among other hygiene practices. (DIPRO)