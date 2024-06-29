APSEA mourns death of CM’s mother

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Employees’ Association (APSEA) expressed profound grief over the death of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s mother Ama Lezang, who passed away at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on 26 June after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, the association said that “late Lezang’s life was invaluable and words cannot adequately express her worth.”

“She was not only the wife of late Dorjee Khandu, former CM, whose vision greatly impacted the state, but also the mother of the youngest and most promising Chief Minister Pema Khandu. She was a blessing of the highest value to the entire state,” the association said.

The association’s members prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family in this time of grief.

Meanwhile, Changlang-based N’khumsang Territorial Council, the United Miao Mission, and the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung also expressed deep sorrow over Ama Leki Zangmu’s demise.

State BJP vice president Junty Singpho also expressed sorrow and deeply mourned the demise of Zangmu. (With input from our correspondent)