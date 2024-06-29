FIR against fmr LM director over illegal appointment

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Alleging that numerous persons were illegally appointed in ministerial and non-ministerial posts, including a multitasking post, in violation of the basic norms of appointment in the land management (LM) directorate, an activist has lodged an FIR against the then LM director E Nangar with the vigilance department.

It is learnt that, as per the notification issued by the directorate on 14 November, 2013, one post of supervisor Kanungo, 17 posts of mandal, 22 posts of chainman, one post of night chowkidar (multitasking staffer), one post of upper divisional clerk, and one post of stenographer were supposed to be advertised in two local dailies.

In his FIR, activist Praful Khenlong claimed that “neither any copy of the advertisement was sent to the office of the deputy commissioner/additional deputy commissioner, nor to the information & public relations (IPR) director.”

“This can be ascertained from the letters received by us from the offices of several deputy commissioners throughout the state, and by the IPR department, as sought through RTI applications,” Khenlong said.

“To our utter dismay, it has been found that some persons were appointed and posted in various districts by the then land management director E Nangkar,” he claimed.

Khenlong informed that he sought detailed information of the candidates who had applied for the abovementioned posts through an RTI application on 28 March, 2017. However, he said, “the department could not furnish the detailed information, and rather ridiculously stated that they have scrapped all the advertisement documents published in November 2013 on 15 October, 2015, through a three-member special board comprising Joint Director R Jini, FAO Hage Tari and Superintendent Rubu Punu.”

The activist claimed that “vague justification by the department was intended to cover up the illegal appointment scam in the department.”

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Cell (SIC) SP Anant Mittal has confirmed that an FIR has been received by the SIC from activist Khenlong, and the case has been sent to the higher authority for approval.