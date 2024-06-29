AAPSU seeks citizens’ suggestions to improve edn scenario

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) said that it is planning to conduct a comprehensive survey to assess the current education scenario and identify the key issues affecting education in the state.

The union has invited suggestions and feedback from the citizens, so that an effective strategy can be formulated to improve the education scenario.

“Your valuable insights and suggestions are crucial for us to understand the ground realities and to formulate effective strategies for improvement,” the union said in a release.

It said that collective effort by all, including the students, parents, educators, and the community, can contribute significantly to the advancement of the educational system in the state.

The union invited feedback and suggestions on the primary challenges faced by the students and the educators; on whether there is need for infrastructures development, including classrooms, laboratories and libraries; on how the school curriculum and teaching methods could be improved to cater to the needs of the students; on extracurricular activities that need be introduced for holistic development of the students;and on how community participation and parents’ engagement can improve the educational process.

It has also sought suggestions with regard to “enhancing the qualifications and training of teachers.”

Stating that the citizens’ participation and response would be instrumental in shaping the future of education in the state, the AAPSU urged the citizens to “drop feedback and suggestions at the union’s office, or send them to 8131871124, 9402032338 (coordinators), aapsu2022@gmail.com, facebook@AAPSU, on or before 10 July.”

“Together we can build a brighter future for the students of Arunachal Pradesh,” the release added.