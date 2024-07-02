D/Valley gets NCPCR award

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has awarded Dibang Valley district “for being one of the best 30 performing districts in India for successful implementation of the joint action plan (JAP) to prevent child drugs abuse and illicit trafficking” during a national-level meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) informed in a release.

ADC Jalley Umpo received the award on behalf of the district administration, it said.

During the meeting, APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya delivered a presentation on the status of actual implementation

of the JAP in Arunachal Pradesh.

The NCPCR advised the education department of all the states to take immediate action to set up ‘Prahari Clubs’ in all government and private schools to create awareness about the ill-effects of drugs and substance abuse among children.

The commission also suggested to the states to open separate drug rehabilitation centres, focusing on drug abuse cases among children. It advised the states’ health departments to “initiate digitisation of selling of Schedule H and X drugs and actively monitor its sale procedures in pharmacies across the states in order to reduce illegal sale and usage of such drugs among children and youths,” the release stated.

The meeting was attended also by DIGP Amit Roy, Tax, Excise & Narcotics Commissioner Lobsang Tsering, WCD Joint Secretary Sangita Yirang, and WCD Director TP Loyi, it said.