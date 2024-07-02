GoAP urged not to conduct NEET on 8 Jul

Tarannum Ansari

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2024 Qualified Parents & Guardians Forum in a press conference at the press club here on Monday requested the state government to not conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET),scheduled for 8 July.

The parents and guardians sent a representation to the chief justice of India in this regard on Monday, and submitted copies to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Governor KT Parnaik, the chief secretary, and the two MPs from Arunachal.

“We are placing our genuine demands,” the forum’s chairman Jikke Tania said, and added that there were no discrepancies or report of paper leak in Arunachal.

It requested the central government to “exempt the state from the reexamination.”

“Paper leak has been reported only from five states. Why should Arunachal Pradesh suffer?’ the forum’s members said.

Its vice chairman Likha Kaya informed that “manyparents of the NEET qualified candidates had to sell their lands to put their wards in coaching institutes, and the parents and guardians are facing acute mental trauma.”

“Although we are less in number and might make little impact, we have faith in our government,” he said.

Another parent, NE Mounglang, questioned whether it would be justified for hardworking students who have qualified for the examination with much toil, sacrificing the comfort of their homes to stay in PGs.

A total of 2,570 candidates from Arunachal have qualified for the NEET examination this year.

The parents unanimously condemned the situation and welcomed the CBI’s intervention in the matter, saying that “deterrent punishment should be given to the culprits.”