Govt employees arrested for drug trafficking

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: The Itanagar police on Sunday arrested two government employees for allegedly being involved in narcotics trafficking.

The accused have been identified as Molaping Mansai, a 2nd IRBn constable who was attached to the home secretary, and Godak Tatak, who was serving as a caretaker in the APEDA office as a regular staffer.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that on 8 July, at around 10 am, a reliable source reported suspected drug peddling in the Gohpur area.

Following this, a police team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi proceeded to Gohpur for reconnaissance. A strategic trap was laid, and the team apprehended the duo on NH 415, Gohpur.

The operation, conducted by DSP Kengo Dirchi, the SDPO, Inspector N Nishant, and Chimpu PS OC Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, and supported by ASI Manish Kumar, Lady Constables Inya Gadi and Sita Nacho, and Constables Pura Tamo, Marge Lona and Tsering Bapu, along with

CRPF personnel, resulted in the recovery of 27 vials of suspected heroin.

The accused were served notice in the presence of Executive Magistrate Takam Nicholas and local witnesses. During the search, 10 plastic vials containing heroin (1.4 grams), six empty plastic vials, and two metallic foils were seized from Mansai.

Based on their statements, a search was conducted at Tatak’s rented house, which led to the seizure of 17 vials containing heroin (2.5 grams), and one empty vial.

All seized items were properly weighed, packed and sealed on the spot, in the presence of the executive magistrate and witnesses.

The entire operation was video-recorded for transparency. A case [u/s 21(a)/29 of the NDPS Act]has been registered at the Chimpu police station in this regard, and SI SK Jha has been assigned to carry out investigation.