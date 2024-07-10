Horti dept officials learn drone piloting

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: A team of officials of the state’s horticulture department recently attended a five-day drone pilot training programme at the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd Drone School in Guwahati.

The programme was part of the Arunachal government’s budget announcement scheme ‘Application of drones in horticulture’.

The officials were provided with in-depth know-how and training in handling of agriculture spray drone and multispectral monitoring drone during technical sessions and practical classes.

After the completion of the programme, drone pilot certificates for small class drones were handed over to the officials.

The officials will now be able to demonstrate the use of drones, as and when required, in the districts of Arunachal.