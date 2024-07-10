MLA stresses on on-time completion of projects

YUPIA, 9 Jul: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek emphasised the importance of on-time completion of projects that are vital for the community’s growth and wellbeing.

Addressing a meeting with officers of the PHE, the urban development, and the water resource development departments here on Tuesday, the MLA said that “I have scheduled meetings in smaller groups to understand in depth the working of the departments through enhanced one-to-one communication and focused discussions.

“I urge all the officers to keep aside political differences and work for the district,” he said.

Urging the departments to adhere to deadlines and maintain high standards, the MLA said, “To address any challenges or delays, we have to work together to find solutions for completion of critical infrastructure projects.”

Highlighting the need for prioritising projects having significant positive impact on the community, the MLA said, “Our goal is to build and maintain infrastructures that not only meet the current needs of our community but also lay the foundation for future growth and development. By working together and addressing challenges head-on, we can achieve this objective.”

The executive engineers of the departments concerned presented briefs on the projects being implemented by their departments. (DIPRO)