Rijiju says has approved Rs 35 cr for projects under Karyakram

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he has approved Rs 35 crore as the Centre’s share “for developing the ongoing projects under Karyakram.”

Addressing mediaper-sons at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday, Rijiju said that he reviewed “the physical and financial status” of the projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Yojana during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, SJETA Minister KentoJini, and Jini’s adviser Rode Bui.

“The central government is giving utmost priority to six minority communities of the country, namely,Buddhist, Sikh, Muslim, Christian, Jain and Parsi, and

will be focusing on the welfare of these religious groups,” he said.

The union minister said that various central government schemes have been sanctioned to Arunachal. “However, the state’s developed infrastructures are not being geotagged,” he added.

He informed that the chief minister has issued a directive to the departments concerned to ensure that all the schemes under the minority affairs ministry are geotagged within a month’s time, so that anybody who wishes to know about the schemes and the infrastructure may have access to it.

“While schemes for the education sector are being implemented in the state, the government is also emphasising on the state’s health sector, along with sports and youth affairs by disbursing funds to the departments concerned,” he said.

“Under the central government’s scheme Hunar Haat,special markets for local handicrafts and textiles will be established, and a facility centre will be developed to ensure women empowerment,” Rijiju added.

He said that “the railway line survey on the Aalo-Tawang-Parshuram Kund is nearing completion, and the detailed project report on the industrial corridor in Assam has been started.”

The minister meanwhile urged the youths of the state to “embrace employment opportunities.”

Further, the state government has decided to upgrade the community ground in Ku Kumchaikha in Diyun circle of Changlang district and upgrade the infrastructure at the government ME school in Pakpu Maling in Upper Subansiri district.