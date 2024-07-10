NES seeks restoration of road connectivity, bridge over Kurung river

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has requested Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take immediate steps for restoration of road connectivity from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, the bridge over the Kurung River, and allocation of relief fund for the flood-affected people.

In a four-point memorandum to the CM, the NES on Tuesday highlighted the plight of the people of the flood ravaged areas of Kurung Kumey district, and said that the district headquarters is completely cut off from the rest of the state due to the washing away of the Kurung bridge, which served as the lifeline of Koloriang and Sarli.

“Several vital medium and small valley bridges which connected the adjustment areas were also damaged,” the NES said, and added that road connectivity from Sangram to Koloriang and from Nyobia circle to Koloriang via Parsi Parlo remains blocked and has been washed away in several places, “which has crippled the entire road connectivity of the upper region of Kurung Kumey district.”

“The road from Nyobia administrative circle to Koloriang via Parsi Parlo is one of the alternative roads through which essential commodities and healthcare medicine can be supplied.

However, this alternative road is also blocked in many locations due to the constant rain, and the areas are reeling under an acute shortage of essential food commodities and lifesaving medicines,” the NES said, and requested the CM to direct the authorities concerned to “deploy the required men, machines, and funds to restore alternative road connectivity on a war footing.”

It said that a special fund be allocated “on an exigency basis to supply essential food items and vital medicines through this route.”

The NES requested that necessary funds be allocated for rebuilding the bridge over the Kurung River as early as possible to restore the areas’ road connectivity.

It also demanded “helicopter service to supply vital medicines, food commodities, and emergency medical services, and allocation of emergency fund,”and to provide urgent relief to the flood-affected people of the areas as soon as possible.