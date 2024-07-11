Wildlife team rescues orphaned Asiatic bear cub, sent to CBRC

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ROING, 10 Jul: A 4-month-old Asiatic bear cub was rescued from the Kolortang village in Lohit district by the wildlife rescue team. As per the report on the 7th of this month, a resident spotted an abandoned Himalayan black bear cub loitering near the TB road at Tezu-Hayuliang road. A rescue team from Mehao Wildlife Range, Roing immediately swung into action and rescued the female bear cub.

The cub was transported to the Mini-Zoo-cum-Rescue Center here in the Lower Dibang Valley district. Since then the cub has been transported to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) located in Pakke Tiger Reserve under Pakke Kessang district. A team of CBRC arrived at the Mini Zoo on Tuesday to take custody of the cub.

The CBRC team included Ecologist CBRC Subhasish, Forester, Seijosa Range Geto Marade, two animal keepers of CBRC Doluk Dagang and Ajit Malik. The cub was handed over to the CBRC team under the guidance of Dr. Kabuk Lego, Range Forest Officer of the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary.

The CBRC team at Pakke will provide specialized care and rehabilitation to release the cub back into its natural habitat when it is ready to survive independently.

The Wildlife Trust of India which runs CBRC along with the Pakke Tiger Reserve, 2002 by the forest department with the support of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), made the smooth transfer process of the animal. “Since the rescued bear cub is an orphan we are here to look after and give her a second chance of getting back to the wild,” informed Dr. Panjit Basumatary, in charge of CBRC.

The CBRC is a very important centre for the rehabilitation of the Asiatic black bears. Established in the year 2002 by the forest department with the support of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), so far it has rescued more than 60 orphan bear cubs and rehabilitated them back to the wild in Arunachal Pradesh.