Damin road is finally open

KOLORIANG, 10 Jul: After a week of continued efforts in restoration, the Kurung Kumey district administration has successfully opened the Damin road for vehicular movement. The restoration work was carried out by the Rural Works Department, Koloriang with the assistance of the Border Roads Organization, and it was monitored by circle officer Damin, as informed by Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav, here Wednesday evening.

The DC further informed that with the restoration of the Damin road, the second batch of essential items and ration was delivered to Damin on Wedenesday. Yadav praised the role of Damin circle officer and government officials who facilitated the delivery of essential items.

Earlier in the day, a team from the district administration led by Sarli circle officer John Diru delivered six boxes of essential medicines to Sarli circle, covering a distance of 4 kilometers on foot. Damin, Parsi Parlo and Panyasang administrative circles of Kurung Kumey district were cut off from the rest of the state following incessant rain that triggered major flash floods and landslides last week.