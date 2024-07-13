2 new banana species discovered from Arunachal

NIRJULI, 12 Jul: Researchers from the forestry department of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here, along with a professor from the Manipur University, have discovered two new species of wild ornamental banana from the state.

The team, comprising NERIST PhD scholar Simanta Taid, Dr S Sureshkumar Singh from the Manipur University, and Prof PR Gajurel from the NERIST, has named the new species Musa siangensis, collected from Ngopok village in Mebo circle of East Siang district, and Musa bracteata, collected from Ompuli village in Toru circle of Papum Pare district.

“During the past eight years, the researchers were continuously exploring different parts of the state to know the diversity and distribution of wild banana species in the state. Arunachal Pradesh is one of the richest centres of banana diversity in the world, comprising many wild banana species. The present discovery has increased the total number of wild banana to more than 21 species from the state,” the NERIST informed in a release.

“The research was initiated by Dr Singh through some DBT-funded projects at NERIST,” it said.

“The discovery and addition of these two species indicate the richness of banana diversity in the state, besides the rich diversity of orchids, bamboos, pipers, figs, rhododendron, zingibers, primrose, etc. The current research findings have been recently published in the latest issue of the Nordic Journal of Botany.

“As bananas are found along the roadside and peripheral zones of the forests, they are being subjected to threat to their population, which may lead to the extinction of the species in the near future. The authors have already witnessed the clearance of vast tracts of banana patches in different parts of the state.

“Bananas are very useful multipurpose species; they are linked with our livelihood, and also ecologically very significant to support the animal groups and soil organisms. We must protect them in their natural home,” the release stated, and requested the people to “come forward for conservation of our rich forest heritage to get the ecological and economic benefits.”

The NERIST has already initiated banana conservation by way of collecting and growing live plants, it added.