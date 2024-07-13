Firefighting drill conducted

PASIGHAT, 12 Jul: The Rayang military station, as part of its ongoing special camp for NCC cadets, conducted a firefighting drill under the supervision of Fire & Emergency Service Station Officer O Tayeng here on Friday, informed ASP Pankaj Lamba.

During the camp, demonstration in operating fire extinguisher and the dos and don’ts during emergency fire situation were imparted to 467 NCC cadets.

Lamba informed that “basics of fires, prevention methods and operation of fire extinguisher were also briefed and demonstrated.” (DIPRO)