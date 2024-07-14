DC calls for proper implementation of projects

LIKABALI, 13 Jul: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap has called for proper and on-time implementation of developmental projects in the district.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting here on Friday, which was held to review the status of central and state government schemes in the district, the DC emphasised the need for “strict monitoring, constant supervision, and quality maintenance of the developmental works by all the executing agencies.”

He drew the attention of the participants towards the importance of the Koyu-Goye road project, being executed by the PWD, which connects three districts – East Siang, Lower Siang and Leparada – and has vital strategic and economic importance.

The DC asked the district agriculture officer to “initiate the proposal for establishment of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in the district on priority basis.”

Rakshap also asked the EEs of all departments to “have parleys and consultations with the other line departments to prepare comprehensive DPRs, ensuring incorporation of all required components, so that projects don’t encounter controversy at the implementation stages.”

He said that the PRI members have important roles in formulation and implementation of schemes launched by the government. “They need to educate the people about the schemes and coordinate with the departments concerned,” he said.

Local MLA and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyicyor, speaking on the occasion, termed the agriculture and allied departments “the mainstay of the rural economy of the state.”

Nyicyor said that the department should carry out proper survey and identify feasible projects “and also the best potential beneficiaries, involving the panchayat members, while preparing projects and selecting beneficiaries.”

Speaking on the requirement of infrastructure development in the district, Nyicyor said that “it shall be done once the official formalities for the district headquarters are completed.”

“Siji shall be a model district headquarters with proper town planning and exemplary execution of the infrastructure development works,” he observed.

Speaking on the efforts to improve the education sector in the district, he emphasised the idea of “pulling together the understaffed schools of the villages having poor infrastructures and resources to a centralised location, and providing it with the best possible infrastructures and teaching faculties.”

He also mooted the idea of “proper exploration and identification of potential hydropower projects in the district to boost the economy, and at the same time to be self-sufficient in electricity.”

Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu asked the officers to “disseminate information to the public on the developmental schemes launched by the government,so that the schemes reach the rightful beneficiaries.”

DPDO Tajum Ronya asked the departments to identify the issues and problems being faced by them in implementing the projects, “so that the next DLMC meeting can focus on finding solutions to the problems.”

Earlier, officials of the executing agencies delivered presentations on the achievements and progress of their ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended also by, among others, ZPC M Nguba, ZPMs, Lower Siang Galo Welfare Society unit president Senggo Taipodia, the EEs of all the works departments, and heads of offices. (DIPRO)