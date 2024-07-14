General knowledge tests conducted

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: The state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) conducted school-level general knowledge tests in the secondary and higher secondary schools across the state on Friday.

“The tests were organised to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the ABVP’s journey and to mark the National Students’ Day,” it informed in a release, adding that “the primary aim of the GK tests was to foster intellectual growth among students, encouraging a competitive spirit, and to develop their essential skills.”

“By engaging students in such educational activity, the ABVP hopes to enhance their general knowledge and inspire a lifelong love of learning,” it said.

The release informed that 7,564 students from 168 schools participated in the tests. “This significant turnout demonstrates the enthusiasm of students and the commitment of schools to extracurricular activities that promote academic excellence,” it said.

“The event not only provided a platform for students to showcase their knowledge but also encouraged them to strive for greater achievements.

“Through initiatives like this, the ABVP aims to cultivate a culture of intellectual curiosity and academic competitiveness among the youths of Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.