Union takes out march over ILP, other issues

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 20 Jul: Members of the All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU) marched from Tawang district headquarters to the Jang check gate on Friday, demanding regulation of inner line permit (ILP), and raising issues related to supply of frozen meat, drug abuse, etc, and demanding action from the authorities.

ATDSU president Sang Sang Dondup and its general secretary Tsering Tashi demanded regulation of ILP, prevention of drug abuse, and supply of meat to the district.

The union emphasized on “cessation of meat supply into Tawang district until specific issues are resolved.”

“This directive is intended to draw attention to unresolved concerns affecting the district’s welfare and health of the people,” the union said.

It stressed on the need for effective regulation of ILP provisions, stating that “ILP regulation is crucial for managing the influx of outsiders and protecting the interests of local residents.”

The union underscored the urgency of combating drug abuse in the district, highlighting it as “a critical issue requiring immediate attention and community action.”

The march saw a significant turnout of students and local residents, who marched from the Tawang parade ground to the Jang check post, displaying banners and raising slogans.