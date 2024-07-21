AIFF’s special award to state govt, APFA

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh government and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) have been jointly awarded by All India Football Federation (AIFF) under its special award category in recognition for successfully organizing the 77th Santosh Trophy 2023-24 at Yupia during February-March this year.

APFA secretary Kipa Ajay received the award from AIFF vice president N.A Haris during the AIFF’s Award ceremony in New Delhi on Friday night.

“This award is the testament to our team work and sincerity. The government of Arunachal Pradesh and APFA together pulled off a huge task

of hosting the prestigious Santosh Trophy successfully,” the APFA stated in a press release.

The association thanked the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the state government and its departments especially, the sports and the Papum Pare district administration for their constant support in making the event a success.