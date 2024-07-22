Drs orgs welcome govt decision on TRIHMS admission

[ Tarannum Ansari ]

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: The Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh Chapter (IMA-AP) and Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) have welcomed the Chief Minister Pema Khandu led government’s decision to increase the MBBS seats at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) from 50 to 100.

In a press conference at Arunachal Press Club on Sunday, the IMA and APDA expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and minister for health and family welfare Biyuram Waghe for the significant decision to boost the opportunities of medical education in the state.

The IMA claimed that there were certain discrepancies in the seat allocation system, which was disadvantageous for the indigenous APST students of the state.

“As per the National Medical Commission norms, 15% of the total seats in any state run Medical College is mandatorily allotted to the All India Quota (AIO) which is open to all the general category candidates. Rest of the 85% seats are at the disposal of the state government,” Dr. Minggam Pertin, honorary secretary of IMA-AP said.

“As per earlier notification issued on July 2024, 85% state share i.e 85 seats, 20% (16seats) were unduly reserved for non APST candidates and a further 4% (3 seats) were reserved for NRI candidates. This system deprived the indigenous APST candidates a total of 19 seats which is logically unjustifiable by any means,” Dr. Minggam added.

Both the IMA-AP and APDA had earlier submitted a memorandum to the department pointing out the discrepancies. “The state government’s historic decision will truly benefit many generations of aspiring students of Arunachal who want to pursue medical profession,” the IMA-AP added.