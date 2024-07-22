All-party meet: Cong demands discussion on NEET, UP eateries row, Manipur

NEW DELHI, 21 Jul: The Congress on Sunday asserted at an all-party meeting that issues such as the NEET ‘scam’, Uttar Pradesh government’s order to eateries and internal security situation in Jammu and Manipur, be taken up for discussion during the Budget session of Parliament.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said that in the all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi presented a host of issues on behalf of the party that should be taken up in the Parliament session beginning Monday.

Gogoi called for discussion on governance issues relating to “NEET/NET scams, UPSC controversies, worsening railway safety and Agniveer,” Ramesh said.

He said the party also flagged that the internal security situation in Jammu and Manipur should be taken up for discussion during the session.

According to Ramesh, Gogoi also asserted at the meeting that challenges on the borders with China and environmental concerns arising out of floods and natural disasters, deforestation and pollution, be discussed during the session.

The Congress also raised the issues relating to centre-state relations and the economy, which it stated must be debated upon.

In an apparent reference to the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments’ controversial directive to eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the owners’ names, the party also flagged the issue of “deliberate attempts at polarisation in states like UP by passing unconstitutional orders,” Ramesh, who was also present at the meeting, said in a post on X.

Earlier, as the meeting got underway, Ramesh posted on X that in the all-party meeting, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status for Bihar.

“The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter,” Ramesh said.

In another post, he said, “How the political climate has changed! In the all-party meeting of floor leaders the BJD leader reminded the Defence Minister and BJP President JP Nadda that the BJP’s manifesto for the 2014 assembly elections in Odisha had promised special category status to the state.”

Ramesh also posted on X that there was a universal demand that the Central Hall should once again be opened up for MPs to mingle with each other and improve communications across the parties.

“The historic Central Hall has sadly fallen into disuse after the opening of the new building of Parliament,” Ramesh said.

“In the all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the universal demand was for the constitution of the 24 Department-Related Standing Committees and giving them their due importance. There was also an universal demand for reviving the Consultative Committees where MPs can interact with the Ministers concerned,” Ramesh said in another post on X.

Later, Congress leader K. Suresh told reporters that his party was joined by other INDIA bloc members in seeking the Lok Sabha deputy speaker’s position for the opposition according to convention. (PTI)