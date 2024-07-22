Recruit commerce teachers and professors

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily I would like to urge the state government to recruit more PGTs and assistant professors in the commerce department of various government schools and colleges.

As we all know, commerce is one of the most important subjects in our daily life. It is being practiced even by illiterate or uneducated folks of our state in the economy. However, the fact is that our government is not paying any heed to commerce education. In various schools and colleges of our state, the teacher-student ratio is not at par, and subject teachers are inadequate.

Many CBOs are hiring commerce teachers own their own capacity, without government support. For instance, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has hired many commerce teachers in the recent years. I applaud the NES from the bottom of my heart for doing such a noble job to uplift not only their society but unemployed commerce graduates also. The government has not recruited commerce teachers since 2018, be it PGT or assistant professor, except the Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat. Many colleges and schools are running with a few numbers of commerce teachers. Their workload is very heavy, compared to others.

On the second day of the 8th Legislative Assembly sitting, many legislators underscored the topics related to education and health. They placed their points to focus on both sectors. I request the legislators to turn their words into action. As we all know, action speaks louder than words. In fact, the education and health sectors in our state are in a dilapidated condition. We are second from the bottom in the national literacy rate, as per the 2011 census. To improve our literacy rate and overall growth in the education sector, our government had announced the year 2021 as the Year of Education and placed crores of money for the same in the budget session. However, the outcome of that dedicated year is dismal and very disappointing.

So I request the government to pay heed to the education sector and recruit more commerce teachers to maintain the teacher-student ratio. Simultaneously, it will help to boost the education sector and ease the unemployment crisis as well.

MCom, MPhil, BEd with NET, SLET and APTET graduates