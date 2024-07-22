Editor,

I want to bring up a few points with the relevant authorities regarding the notification issued by the Arunachal Pradesh State Selection Board (APSSB) on July 15, 2024, via Adv. No. 6/2024, about the need for a 10+2 with science degree for the position of Forester (Post Code 31/24) in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination-2024.

For over ten years, our state has had a dearth of fair recruiting opportunities. It is only with the establishment of the APSSB in 2018 that jobless youth are participating in recruitment drives in the hopes of being chosen fairly. Additionally, the youth who graduated during this era of unemployment have been marginalized in our state’s service industry, where their numbers have been growing for the past ten years at a rate of at least five thousand.

The concerned authorities should reevaluate the required qualification of forester (Post Code 31/24) and leave it open for all those who have completed 10+2 in any stream in order to compensate jobless youths who had graduated prior to the establishment of the APSSB. Furthermore, up till 10+2, we frequently only learn the fundamentals (basics) of the disciplines without gaining any particular (specialized) knowledge. Thus, following selection, any further knowledge needed to be specialized for a position like that of a forester can be learned and taught during the training phase.

Yiri Kamcham

Kamcham